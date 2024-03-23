According to Harvard neuroscientists, these foods are the best for a healthy brain

We won’t teach you: Vegetables are essential as part of a healthy and balanced diet. Rich in minerals and good nutrients, they provide our body with everything it needs to stay healthy. Some of them almost act as fuel for our brains, as many nutrition professionals suggest. Among those that we should focus on and invite to our plates as much as possible, there is one on which nutritionists and neuroscientists agree. This is Leafy green vegetables. Listen to this Spinach, kale, lettuce or even broccoli. In any case, this is what our colleagues are Top healthAccording to the recommendations of Dr. Uma NaiduPsychiatrist and Nutritionist in the United States, and Lisa Genova, an American neuroscientist graduated from Harvard University. was asked by CNBC, both experts agreed that green leafy vegetables have more than one benefit for brain health. They specifically relied on several previous scientific studies showing that this category of foods can help prevent Alzheimer’s disease as well as certain intestinal diseases.

What are the benefits of leafy green vegetables for the brain?

The juice of green leafy vegetables lies mainly in their (…).

Read more at Grazia

Drew Barrymore (49 years old) in an XXL T-shirt, without makeup: the actress shows off one of her (very) surprising talents

“We supported each other”: The “accumulation of resentment” that brought Princess Charlene of Monaco and Albert II closer together

Brigitte Macron, under pressure: this ironic “flaw in taste” that could cost her dearly

These tips to adopt every day allow you to lose weight effectively after 50

This cult film from the 80s will be back in theaters in a (very) promising new version.