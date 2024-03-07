Psittacosis: Which disease has already killed five people in Europe? : News

Some European countries are warning of an increase in cases of psittacosis, also called “parrot fever”. In a note published on Tuesday, March 5, the WHO mentioned 5 patients who died in recent months, reports Actu.fr.

This is a disease that experts are keeping an eye on. In a note published on Tuesday March 5 and publicized by several media, including Actu.fr, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of an increase in cases of psittacosis in Europe. “Psittacosis is a respiratory infection caused by Chlamydophila psittaci, a bacteria that often infects birds.“, indicates the services of the agency. Also called “parrot fever”, the infection is spread by birds, especially pet birds, ie “Parrots, parakeets, finches, canaries and pigeons“. Thus, more than 450 avian species are affected, as well as other types of animals because the bacteria is also found in dogs, cats and horses.

Although no cases have yet been reported in France, other European countries such as Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands have reported an increase in psittacosis cases in 2023 and early 2024. Five deaths have also been reported in recent months.

WHO wants to reassure

Since psittacosis is transmitted through contact with infected birds, certain occupations are more open. This is for veterinarians, gardeners or poultry breeders, but also for pet bird owners. According to a note released by the WHO, if there is an infection, symptoms develop between five and 14 days after exposure. These may include fever, headache, chills, dry cough or even muscle aches. Antibiotic treatment is necessary to avoid complications.

However, do not panic, the WHO assures that there is no risk of an epidemic. “Although birds carrying the disease can cross international borders, there is currently no evidence that the disease is transmitted by humans nationally or internationally.“, the organization writes. According to it, “human-to-human transmission” is also unlikely.