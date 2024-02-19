One in two chronically ill patients does not follow their medical treatment… and the consequences are huge

Hakeem (his first name has been changed) has known him, for a long time “relaxed” In his management of diabetes. “Are insulin injections complicated? Are there any omissions? », asks hospital practitioner Anne Wamburghew, a university professor in the department of endocrinology-diabetology at Lilly University Hospital, where the 46-year-old man is hospitalized. “Forgetfulness is rare, but what often happened to me was to postpone the injection, instead of giving it after a meal, due to professional constraints”This summarizes a type 1 diabetic patient from age 6, treated with four daily injections.

The cost of glycemic imbalance is linked to insufficient compliance with prescriptions (poor therapeutic compliance, in medical language), it has already developed many complications: neuropathy, retinopathy, high blood pressure. To improve his disease control, the team suggested an insulin pump. Not very motivated at first, he decided to do it after meeting another patient, during a hospital stay, who had amputated several toes and who “clogged arteries” Because of his diabetes. “It hit me in the head. I was told about the complications, but I think we need to see the people really affected to wake up”Hakeem testifies.

Michel Bosu, 67 years old, suffering from diabetes for eleven years, was seen in consultation at this diabetology department on the same day, following the medical recommendations to the letter. “I am stupid and disciplined, because it is a cowardly diseasehe says. We die not from diabetes, but from terrible complications. » In the early years, it was just “5-6 out of 10 in terms of compliance”. It was the occurrence of another serious health problem that convinced him to no longer live “mess around”Both in taking your medications and in your lifestyle.

“In diabetology, adherence means respecting medication prescriptions, but also respecting physical activity and dietary recommendations and being serious about follow-ups and examinations. It is comprehensive care.”Professor Wamberg underlines.

Many initiatives

One patient observes, the other does not. The two people seen in Diabetology this January morning are ultimately quite representative of the reality seen in all chronic illnesses. In developed countries, only one in two patients follow medical prescriptions, warned a report of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2003, which called for measures to overcome this global problem, which is more complicated in developing countries.

