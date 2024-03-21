Should we be worried about this progressive infection?
The World Health Organization on Tuesday 6 March warned of an increase in cases of psittacosis, parrot fever, in four European countries in 2023 and especially in early 2024.
Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands have actually reported the abnormal situation through the European Union Early Warning and Response System (EWRS).
Five deaths have been reported at this stage. In most cases, exposure to wild or domestic birds has been reported.
What is psittacosis?
Psittacosis is a respiratory infection caused by the bacteria, Chlamydia psittaci. These bacteria mostly infect birds who can transmit it to humans through contact with their secretions.
Thus, people who work with contaminated animals (poultry breeders, veterinarians, etc.) or who have pet birds are at risk of catching this zoonosis.
What are the symptoms of psittacosis?
- Fever and chills
- headache
- muscle pain
- Dry cough
In most cases, symptoms begin in infected people 5 to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria.
How to diagnose psittacosis?
Symptoms of the disease are non-specific, which makes it difficult to diagnose. So, if you experience symptoms after being exposed to birds, talk to your doctor.
Diagnosis is based on a test that detects the bacteria Chlamydia psittaci. This can be done from the patient’s sputum, blood, or samples taken from the nose or throat.
What is the treatment for Psitcosis?
Treatment is based on taking antibiotics. Symptoms disappear quickly if treatment is started early. Most infected people make a full recovery after infection.
What are the complications?
Complications, requiring the patient to be taken to hospital, may occur. It is:
- Pneumonia (lung infection)
- Endocarditis (inflammation of heart valves)
- Hepatitis (inflammation of the liver)
- Inflammation of the nerves or brain, leading to neurological problems
According to statistics from the American Center for Disease Control, with antibiotic treatment, psittacosis leads to patient death in 1 out of 10 cases.
Epidemiological investigations are underway in four European countries affected by the surge in cases. Objective: Identify exposure patterns of birds and identify potential clusters.
Additionally, “checking the prevalence of C. psittaci in wild birds involves analysis of samples from wild birds subjected to avian influenza detection tests,” the WHO specifies. “The World Health Organization continues to monitor the situation and, based on available information, assesses the risk posed by this event as low. »
No cases have been reported in France so far.