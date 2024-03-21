Should we be worried about this progressive infection?

The World Health Organization on Tuesday 6 March warned of an increase in cases of psittacosis, parrot fever, in four European countries in 2023 and especially in early 2024.

Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands have actually reported the abnormal situation through the European Union Early Warning and Response System (EWRS).

Five deaths have been reported at this stage. In most cases, exposure to wild or domestic birds has been reported.

What is psittacosis?

Psittacosis is a respiratory infection caused by the bacteria, Chlamydia psittaci. These bacteria mostly infect birds who can transmit it to humans through contact with their secretions.

Thus, people who work with contaminated animals (poultry breeders, veterinarians, etc.) or who have pet birds are at risk of catching this zoonosis.

What are the symptoms of psittacosis?

Fever and chills

headache

muscle pain

Dry cough

In most cases, symptoms begin in infected people 5 to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria.