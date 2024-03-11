According to a major magazine, this is the best barbecue restaurant in Texas

Due to its geographical location, the gastronomy of Texas It’s a rich mix of cultural influences that reflect the state’s diversity, however, one of the region’s star dishes is grilled or grilled meat, and according to one major magazine, Austin is the best steak restaurant in the city. entire state.

Excellent publication Southern Living MagazineIn its eighth annual edition of the awards South’s Best Awardshas named one of the capital’s most beloved restaurants as the best in Texas, ensuring it “serves the best barbecue in the universe.”

It’s about the restaurant Franklin Barbecue, a well-known East Austin spot that specializes in serving smoked meats. Founded by the legendary Griller Aaron Franklin, this establishment has gained fame for its unique Texas-style barbecue. Proof of this is the endless lines that have formed in front of its door every morning for more than a decade, reflecting its reputation among locals.

Post notes: They’re there to enjoy the atmosphere and the can’t-miss experience, but more than anything, they’re waiting to try the master’s impeccable premium brisket, tender pork ribs and crispy jalapeño-cheddar sausage. Aaron Franklin.

Franklin Barbecue Only the finest cuts of meat are used, which are slowly smoked over oak wood for hours, resulting in a tender texture and irresistible smoky flavor.

Their ribs, brisket and sausage are favorites due to their juiciness and flavor and are served with sides of beans, coleslaw and cornbread.

How much does it cost to eat at the best steak restaurants in Texas?

Prices in Franklin Barbecue It may vary depending on the type and quantity of meat you order.

For example, brisket is sold by the pound, and prices can range from $20 to $25 per pound depending on the cut and availability. Ribs and sausage also have similar prices per pound.

They also offer combo plates that include a selection of meats and sides for prices ranging from about $15 to $20.

address of Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, is: 900 E 11th St, Austin, TX 78702, United States.