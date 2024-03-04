A court order was issued to block Texas immigration laws

David Ezra, a federal judge, issued a preliminary injunction aimed at blocking the entry into force of the new immigration law in Texas. The rule would give border state police full permission to detain illegal immigrants as soon as they arrive on US soil.

However, the state authorities should appeal such decision to higher legal bodies. The AP news agency confirms that this is a major victory for the Joe Biden government in the battle with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The federal judge’s decision coincides with Biden and Donald Trump’s visit to the southern border of the United States. The aforementioned law will come into effect on March 5 and has been highly controversial since the beginning.

Arguments to stop legislation

Ezra based his decision on the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution and Supreme Court precedents. The magistrate explained that the Texas law would conflict with federal immigration law and international commitments acquired by the United States.

Similarly, he pointed out that if Texas were to change the federal directives it would be a nullification of them, inconsistent with the Constitution. Likewise, he recalled that laws with these characteristics had been rejected since the Civil War.

The proposed law is, without a doubt, the most radical against illegal immigration since the law passed in Arizona in 2010. At the time it was known as “Take Your Papers”. The Supreme Court then partially struck down that state law.

However, some Texas Republican leaders, who often describe the immigration influx as an “assault,” continue to push for a review of this latest ruling.

Meanwhile, those who show their approval of the proposed measure guarantee that it will not apply to immigrants living in the United States.



