A cold storm warning could affect California this weekend

The storm formed in the Gulf of Alaska Will pass through San Diego County 0.25 to 1.25 inches of rain fell on both Saturday and Sunday and Possibly 2 inches of snow In the mountains, the National Weather Service reports.

Also the temperature will be unusually low. San Diego’s daytime high on Saturday will be in the 60 to 65 degree range and 58 to 63 degrees on Sunday. With a seasonal average of 67, forecasters believe snow could fall up to a level of 4,500 feet From Sunday, when the weather is cooler.





Meteorological Service expert Mark Maude commented: “It looks like the heaviest rain has fallen will fall in the southern part of the county (…) can receive San Diego International Airport up to 0.75 inches of rain”.

Thunderstorms are expected Arrived around noon on Saturday and produce intermittent showers through Sunday night. there will be Strong winds Coastal for most of the period.

According to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen, the wind will blow About 35mph Gusts around 30 mph for inland valleys Saturday night and Sunday along the coast. About 65 mph in the mountains and desert.

Meanwhile, the mountains and deserts will remain under a wind advisory starting Saturday morning until Sunday night.

Sunday rain can be more intense At times, but more dispersed with the possibility of storms, and at the same time, The temperature will drop Much lower than normal, most places live in the 50’s and mountainous areas Reaches 30 degrees.

Parveen believes localized flooding can be seen with any heavy rainfall. Wind can reach Gusts near 35 mph On the coast, about 30 mph inland, 50 mph in the mountains and about 60 miles per hour in the desert.