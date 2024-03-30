A woman said she was kicked off a flight by an airline for not wearing a bra

Gloria Allred represents Archbold and criticizes Delta’s clothing policies (@djette_kiwi / REUTERS)

Lisa Archbolda passenger Delta Air Lines has sparked controversy after being removed from a flight for apparently not wearing a bra. The incident took place in January when the DJ was boarding a plane Salt Lake City bound for San Francisco, prompting passengers to demand a change in airline policy.

Archboldwho identifies himself as weird and wearing baggy clothes, she described feeling “offended and humiliated” by the company’s actions, even though her clothes were not revealing. With well-known lawmaker Dr Gloria Allredhas decided to take action on the matter, requesting a meeting with Delta’s president to discuss the policy that he believes is discriminatory, the report said. New York Post.

According to Allred, Delta imposes a rule requiring women to cover up, which does not apply to men. “Male passengers are not required to cover their t-shirts with a jacket or shirt, nor are they required to wear a bra to board or stay on the plane, and women are not required to do so.” criticized Allred during a press conference Angels.

Archbold’s defense arguments highlighted a wider fight against clothing policies that were deemed unfair and discriminatory towards women.

Fox News reported it Delta Air LinesFor his part, he is limited to pardoning himself ArchboldHowever, it remains to be seen what action they will take in this regard. The airline cited its contract of carriage, which allows passengers to be removed if their behavior, dress, hygiene or odor creates an unacceptable risk of offense or annoyance to other passengers. however, Archbold And Allred The question is how the absence of a bra under a T-shirt can create such a risk.

The incident has sparked widespread debate about airline dress standards and their impact on women’s dignity and independence. Archbold has filed a formal complaint with Delta and, although no lawsuit has yet been filed, the goal is clear: Change the policy to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen again.

Despite Delta’s apology, Archbold wants dress policy changed (@djette_kiwi)

“No woman or girl should be penalized for having breasts,” he argued. AllredChallenging the assumption that women’s organizations should be controlled by corporate policies.

“Neither her breasts nor any other woman ever attempted to take over a plane. “Breasts are not weapons of war and it is not a crime for a woman or girl to possess them,” he concluded.

The battle of Lisa ArchboldSupported by his lawyer Gloria AllredIt raises important questions about the rights of women passengers, gender equality and autonomy over one’s own body.