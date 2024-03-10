A Mexican hitman was captured when a US military helicopter crashed on the Texas border

This screenshot obtained from online video social shows a view from inside a vehicle of emergency services personnel responding to a helicopter crash near La Grulla, Texas, United States on March 8, 2024. photo; By AC/REUTERS

Alleged hitmen of Mexican cartels that operate in the state Tamaulipas They captured the moment a United States military helicopter crashed on the Texas border on March 8.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon in the east crane, TexasApproximately Old Military Road. According to local officials, four people were traveling in the aircraft, three of whom died on impact: two soldiers and a Border Patrol agent.

Meanwhile, a third American soldier is still hospitalized.

Military aircraft operated under federal orders in conjunction with Border PatrolHe clarified Victor AscalonSouth Texas Regional Director for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The helicopter was found not to be involved Operation Lone Star State border control initiatives working jointly with National Guard.

Meanwhile, a video that began circulating on social networks shows how the alleged hitman who is monitoring the Mexican side at the moment in which the military helicopter crashed.

In the recording, which lasts 55 seconds, you can see how the hitmen capture the advance of the aircraft from the Mexican side. From one moment to the next, the helicopter falls and the person recording says: “The fly fell, Alv.”

The cartel video recording the Title 10 National Guard helicopter crash in La Grulla, Texas was made by the CDN/Zetas cartel based in Metro (affiliated with CJNG) or possibly the area of ​​the Gulf Cartel. These areas have witnessed fighting between the two cartels.

In the video you can see how the man, who asks that the subject be identified as Alejo, runs with other men across the field to get as close as possible to the crash site.

“It’s lit, smoke is coming out,” the subject can be heard saying. In the second part of the recording, you can see how the hitmen are watching the crashed helicopter from the screen, which is similar to the one used by the drone. In the images you can see a helicopter on the ground, while a Border Patrol truck forms the perimeter of the accident.

According to a report, the possible hitmen who caught the accident are from the Los Metro crime cells of the Gulf Cartel or the Northeast Cartel operating in the area, where the two cartels have fought. This information has not been confirmed by any authority.

It should be noted that Operation Lone Star, which went into effect in March 2021, was implemented by Governor Greg Abbott. He proposed the deployment of 10,000 National Guard troops and a thousand DPS agents in border counties.

The operation gave the troopers extraordinary powers to stop “human and narcotics trafficking in Texas.”