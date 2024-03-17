What is the city in the United States where Spanish is spoken the most?

When we think USAcomes to our country which is entirely English-speaking from north to south and from east to west, but The region has a place where 47 percent of its residents are of Spanish origin or language.

Probably, you thought that the city we are talking about is the city in Los Angeles, CaliforniaBut we regret to inform you that this is not the case, however is in the same position.

To Seven hours from the city of TijuanaBaja California, and having to go through San Diego, San Diego And AngelsUntil reaching Monterey, California, There is a county called Salinas.

In a study conducted by Business Insider, 22 cities were evaluated From the United States, And it was Salinas where 47.5 percent of its population was found to be of Hispanic originAnd only 45 percent of its residents speak Spanish.

In this list released by the media, The following cities are different.

Las Cruces, New Mexico Deming, New Mexico Española, New Mexico Othello, Washington Uvalde, Texas Hereford, Texas Yuma, Arizona Liberal, Kansas Las Vegas, New Mexico Raymondville, Texas Pecos, Texas Del Rio, Texas El Paso, Texas Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas El Centro, California Walnut, Arizona McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission, Texas Zapata, Texas Laredo, Texas Eagle Pass, Texas Rio Grande City, Texas

has the status of Texas, 10 cities with Spanish language It is seen with great presence among its inhabitants.