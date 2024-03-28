Twitch cracks down on streamers who broadcast video games on their butts

Twitch no longer tolerates green backgrounds placed on buttocks and breasts for streaming content. The platform is bucking the trend started by streamer Morgpi by changing its terms of use, which are now more restrictive.

© Envato

As we reported last week, Twitch is currently rocked by a very specific trend. Instead of simply sharing their screen like most using OBS software, some content creators prefer to stand out with a cleverly placed green background. Led by MorgP, these streamers broadcast gameplay On their butts and breasts.

enough to attract male customers. Apparently, Twitch doesn’t like that. The platform changed its terms of use yesterday, Wednesday March 28, with some strangely specific clauses.

Twitch prohibits broadcasting of very specific types of content

It’s no coincidence that Twitch’s new rules specify that “Content focusing on private parts will no longer be permitted.” It is impossible for a platform to ban only buttocks and breasts. So it was necessary to find a way to stop the ole-ole streamers illuminating these parts of the body: the duration criterion was maintained.

Morgpi is now used to playing with the boundaries of Twitch’s usage policies. Furthermore, her streams showing her playing video games in a bikini are just a gateway to other content, which is paid for and restricted to under 18s.

Read > Twitch bans pornographic deepfakes, here are the new measures

Earlier this month, she filmed herself playing Fortnite with the gameplay projected onto her butt. This time around her breasts are joined by others like virtual streamer Nyx Nekota. In a prophetic statement, V-Tubeuse announced that it would “The future of streaming” Morgpi followed suit in turn by broadcasting Fortnite on his neckline.

Unfortunately for Nyx Nekota, the prophecy would not come true. Henceforth such activity will become a prohibited offence. This streamer was banned from Twitch after the episode for showing his legs or even taking a bubble bath, another practice banned on Twitch.

Therefore, streaming platforms seem to be becoming more and more restrictive. Seeking respect, in late 2023, after a brief episode of relaxation, Twitch definitively banned nudity. Some streamers have since doubled down on their imagination to offer ever-so-called pornographic content SoftcoreYet without exceeding the limits imposed by the platform.

Twitch is getting rid of streams where content about butts and breasts is broadcast by updating its rules.

The usage policy no longer restricts content that focuses on intimate parties.

Streamer Morgpi started the trend which will now be subject to a ban on the platform.