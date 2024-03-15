We rode with one of the lightest electric bikes on the market: the Carbon is different

At under 12 kg and with a SRAM electronic transmission as well as an unusual motor from Switzerland, the Kilo is a French carbon electric fitness bike that’s great to ride. We were able to try it out, here are our first impressions.

We couldn’t be more contrarian than this French manufacturer! The Savoy group’s actor, being Kilo, focuses on lightness. First with La Bagnoll, an electric quadricycle with facial hell, now with an electric bike that continues their adventure?

New Swiss engine for premium French bikes

We discovered “Kilo Le Fitness” in person at the Lyon 2 Wheel Show, which also presents an electric gravel bike model simply called “The Gravel”. The only difference between these two models is their handlebars, but both feature a beautiful carbon frame, available in classic matte black or stunning speckled white.

But at Friendroid, we don’t stop lifting, and we’re past the rowing (well, paddling) phase. On a short outdoor track, we rode the Kilo Electric Fitness Bike, giving us a chance to try out the Maxon BikeDrive air motor.

Weighing only 2 kg, this Swiss block is invisible and embedded in the crankset, which takes very little time to release assistance. This assistance is managed by a mini-console located on the upper tube, which lets you choose from three modes and displays the battery level, which suits the sporty spirit of the bike well.

Although the 40 Nm of torque is less than the Fazua’s 60 Nm or the TQ’s 50 Nm, it is delivered lively. There’s a clear difference between modes (customizable via the Maxon app), along with a bit of a characteristic squeal, all of which is transmitted to the SRAM transmission.

The drivetrain is an electric, Apex XPLR AXS 12-speed model, with very responsive buttons on the handlebars, megatooth chainring and look pedals. Sram also supplies level hydraulic brakes with 160mm disc, 2-piston calipers, which provide exceptional braking ability.

Very light kilo

Once we know the assortment of ingredients, we finally get the benefits of Kilo Fitness, which weighs 11.6 kg! It’s fun to push both on electric, – quite simply – and on muscle, where you’ll have no trouble passing 30 km/h using your leg strength. The Mavic carbon wheels are more profiled, although the Hutchinson tires are gravel-derived (which offers some rolling resistance).

However, this choice is motivated by the desire to ensure a Made in France product, from the frame to the assembly of the electric bike. This in no way affects driving pleasure and steering accuracy.

Great on flat ground, obviously, concessions will draw on its 250 Wh battery which is not non-removable, but which offers a range of 30 to 50 km depending on the brand. To double the autonomy it is possible to add a second “range extender” battery, which will probably have to be installed on one of the two sets of fixings available, the other being able to accommodate a mudguard for an additional 59 euros.

The riding position is also very comfortable, thanks to the ergonomic Ergotec handles and the Selle Italia SLR Boost saddle, here in the lady version. However, comfort on the tarmac surrounding the Lyon Motor Show location is difficult to assess. Despite the limited distribution, the four sizes available, from S to XL, should suit most users.

Adjust your price

With its high-end equipment, its French carbon frame and Swiss-made motor, Kilo’s electric fitness bike won’t surprise you with its price. At 6,090 euros, it is a versatile and ultra-light sports ebike, for cycling as well as on the trail.

The Kilo Gravel model with racing handlebars starts at 6,290 euros.