A terrible epidemic in video games? Discover this crazy story with our podcast.

Discover the story of the epidemic that shook the players of this MMO in the podcast, as JV Legends is available on all platforms!

Episodes of our JV Legends storytelling format are available as podcasts. Today, we’re telling you about a story that has forever marked the world of video games: Malicious Blood in World of Warcraft. Recently, the planet experienced an unprecedented epidemic. But did you know that a video game has experienced its own devastating illness before? It’s World of Warcraft and the story is from September 2005.

For a week, a devastating evil known as the Plague of Corrupted Blood rocked the world of Warcraft players. Quarantine, death, elimination… Did the players really have to deal with a real epidemic at stake? Want to know how this whole story started and ended?it is here And on all podcast apps (Spotify, Apple Postcast…) Let it happen. Of course, remember to subscribe so you don’t miss any crazy stories from the world of video games thanks to the JV Legends podcast.

JV's flagship column is available in a somewhat special format: the podcast. The idea is to offer you, every Wednesday, a new way to discover legendary stories from the world of video games. Please note, this is not pure copy and paste of episodes already present on YouTube. This version has been adapted in format, reworked to be pleasant to listen to and no longer to watch. But if the video format suits you more, it is also possible to find all episodes of JV Legends.

In addition to the episode on the World of Warcraft epidemic, you can already find two other legendary stories in the podcast: the story of Peter Molyneux, who became the biggest liar in the talent industry and A success story by MiHoYo (Jenshin Impact…).