Helldivers 2 datamining reveals new Illuminist enemies

Helldivers 2 files, obtained through datamining, reveal Illuminist enemy types and new strategies that could potentially come into play.

Despite rumors and several teasers from the developers, there is no concrete information on what future Helldivers 2 content might include.

A rumor claims that the Illuminist faction from the first game will return in the newly released sequel. Meanwhile, new teasers from Helldivers 2 CEO Johan Pilstad hint at additional customization options and the possible addition of stealth-based mechanics.

Also, thanks to one player’s datamining efforts, more information may be revealed about what developer Arrowhead has planned.

Helldivers 2 datamining suggests possible Illuminist enemies

After digging into the Helldivers 2 game files, user Staudl shared his findings on the GamingLeaks & Rumors subreddit. The highly anticipated Illuminist group will be a key element of the leak.

According to the dataminer, the files revealed the following Illuminist enemy types: Adept (can summon allies), Ghoul, Illusionist (can throw projectiles and strangle victims from a distance), Obelisk Fire, Pariah (Outcast), Pathfinder, and Summoner.

Data mining also reveals many unutilized schemes, including ” Nuke ” (bomb) ” Mini Missiles “, and one” Medicbackpack » (Medical Backpack). According to the report, Helldivers 2 datamining also includes files named “. DropoffCombatWalker » (landing of Combat Walker). As Redditors pointed out, Pilestedt previously confirmed the name Combatwalker As a code name for mechas planned in a future update.

Aside from the already questionable addition of mecha and the Illuminist, there’s no indication that any of the above will actually see the light of day in Helldivers 2.

Still, players reviewing the leaked information can’t help but be excited by the multiple possibilities. For example, based on the content of the first Helldivers, one Redditor speculates that “ Bugthumper » (Insect Destroyer) can form a new form of stratagem Beacon Distractor (signal disruptor).

It’s unclear if, and when, Arrowhead plans to provide more details on the DataMind content. Meanwhile, Helldivers 2 players are optimistic.