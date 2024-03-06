A search will (eventually) make it possible to evaluate the possibilities of awareness

The gray zone – coma still resists scientific explanations. But researchers in Toulouse have just discovered “a clue” in patients’ brains that could make it possible to diagnose awakenings and open therapeutic pathways.

Will he, or she, wake up one day? In which state? All families facing the coma of a loved one ask themselves the same questions. And for the moment they all get the same non-answer. “Unfortunately, today, in the acute phase of resuscitation, it is very difficult to visualize and know which patients have a significant chance of waking up and which have irreversible effects,” explains resuscitation doctor Benjamin Sarton of the University of Toulouse. Hospital.

The inability to predict the outcome fueled real “family tragedies”, sometimes false hopes. For caregivers, it also blurs the limits of therapeutic continuity.

“Therapeutic Nihilism”

Adding to this uncertainty in prognosis is “certain therapeutic nihilism,” says Professor Stein Silva, also an intensivist at Pink City University Hospital. “We do a lot of things to protect the brain from potential secondary cerebral attacks, to prevent further damage. But we don’t have a drug or an action that allows us, strictly speaking, to help our patients progress,” B(…) Read more on 20minutes

VIDEO – Bordeaux: Alice emerges from induced coma after 4 days

Also Read:

Lutheran, Androcar, Surgstone: Have you stopped these progestins because of meningioma risk? Tell us

Social Security: The government’s stance is concerned with patients with long-term illnesses

Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Frightened by rising costs, orthoprosthetists show their anger

Vietnam: “I had to limit my outings…” In Hanoi, nine million people are suffocating under a toxic cloud.

Shiloh died of breast cancer at age 13, her parents filed 41 complaints against caregivers and hospitals.