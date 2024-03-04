Good cholesterol has a lesser-known effect on dementia

According to, more than 55 million people worldwide have dementia World Health Organization (WHO), and there are about 10 million new cases each year. Known risk factors include lack of physical activity, smoking, alcohol consumption, diet etc.

HDL cholesterol and dementia

A study published in the journal Lancet Regional Health Adds a hitherto little-known factor to the list: good cholesterol. In the blood, the Cholesterol circulates freely thanks to two proteins: high-density lipoprotein (HDL) which corresponds to good cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) which corresponds to bad cholesterol.

During their work, the researchers followed a group 18,668 has been kept old people 65 years and above. After six years of follow-up, the scientists recorded 850 cases of dementia (or 4.6%). But what was the effect on HDL cholesterol?

The researchers observed that participants who had high HDL cholesterol levels, meaning more than 80 mg/dL in the blood, had a 27% higher risk of dementia.