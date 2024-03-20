Health

The tiger mosquito is now established in Normandy, the only region of mainland France to have survived.

The insect was first observed in the Seine-Maritime department in 2023.

Tiger mosquito photographed in Ouch, Gers on June 11, 2020.

No French metropolitan region is now spared from the tiger mosquito: Normandy’s regional health agency (ARS) announced on Wednesday, March 20, that in 2023, in the Seine-Maritime department, the insect was found in the region. The presence was detected during a field survey conducted by health authorities last September.

ARS attempts to monitor the development of this presence on a regular basis. “When mosquitoes are found in the region or a case of arbovirus is declared, graduate management measures adapted to the local context will be implemented”, explains ARS in a press release. These measures include the destruction of structures or the application of insecticidal treatments.

She recalls that the tiger mosquito is a potential carrier of viruses such as dengue, zika or chikungunya. So there is a question of monitoring the cases of these exotic diseases in the region. “To date, no local transmission of disease associated with this mosquito has been observed in Normandy”Reassure health officials.

