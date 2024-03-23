A post with Emma Roberts caused Julia Roberts’ social media demise

Highlights Julia Roberts faced social media trolls after her niece posted a photo, prompting her to quit Instagram.

Despite the criticism, Roberts gracefully refuses cosmetic surgery to age and embraces nostalgia.

The actress prefers social media to focus on family and the present moment, avoiding toxicity.







Julia Roberts One of the most popular leading ladies in Hollywood since the late 80s. After all, as seen in the movies Mystic Pizza, Pretty Woman, And My best friend’s wedding She earned the title of Queen of Rom-Coms. Also, over the years, she has proven that she can do everything from drama to comedy.

Throughout his career, fans and media have praised not only Robert’s acting ability, but also his beauty. Ever since her big break in Mystical Pizza, Roberts has been on People magazine’s “World’s 50 Most Beautiful People” list more than ten times! Even today the actress is admired for her beauty and old age.

But even a beautiful person like Julia Roberts cannot avoid social media trolls. A few years ago, the beautiful woman The star decided to quit social media altogether after posting a photo of herself and her niece Emma Roberts Got a lot of negative comments.





Like many other Hollywood stars, Julia Roberts considered joining social media in 2018 to connect with friends and fans. However, he quickly reconsidered this decision after his niece, Emma Roberts, posted a photo on Instagram that received a lot of negative comments.

“Something happened recently on my niece Emma’s Instagram that I think taught me a lot about what it’s like to be a young person in today’s society,” Roberts told Oprah in a 2018 interview for Harper’s Bazaar. “One weekend morning Emma slept in, and we got up and had tea and played cards and it was a beautiful morning, and then a few days later, she posted a picture of us,” Roberts recalls.





Emma posted the picture on Instagram to give the world a glimpse of what her relationship with her famous aunt, Julia Roberts, is really like. Neither of them expected that the photo would get so many negative comments. “The number of people who felt the need to talk about how terrible I looked in the picture – that I haven’t aged well, that I look like a man, why would he post a picture like this when I look so terrible! ” Julia explained.





The actress admitted that she was hurt by these negative comments. “I was amazed at how it made me feel,” she revealed. “I’m a 50-year-old woman and I know who I am, and yet my feelings are hurt. I was sad that people couldn’t see the point, the sweetness, the sheer joy of that photo. I thought, ‘What if I was 15?’” Roberts pointed out that social media can be extremely toxic for young people.

Finally, the beautiful woman The star was able to make the most of this terrible experience.

“I was so happy that this happened because it gave me a whole new perspective on living life that I didn’t have at all,” she explains. “You have to go through things to understand them, and this was a small paper of what can really happen with social media.”

Julia Roberts joined Instagram in 2018 but deleted her account after several social media users mocked her appearance in a photo posted by her niece, Emma Roberts. In a recent interview, Roberts explained why she hasn’t given social media another try.

“Listen, I don’t have my head in the sand. I’m aware of different outlets, however you label them,” the actress said in an interview for InStyle magazine (via Yahoo Entertainment). “It’s like people talking about a TV show — I’m fully aware of the TV show and the story, but that doesn’t mean I watch it.”

She explained that, from what she’s heard, she’s not missing out on anything by not having social media accounts. “I have other friends who see it, and they tell me about it,” she explained. “I mean, we were talking about Instagram. Everybody has Instagram on their phone. And I was just, yeah, (if I had it) I’d be looking at it all the time.”





Instead of spending all his time on social media, the beautiful woman The star will spend time with her husband Daniel Moder and their three children. “It’s about letting time just exist,” she explained. “Conversation requires a complete disregard of the clock—so you can just listen and really be present. It becomes the paradox of efficiency and presence.”

Despite being mocked for her appearance, Julia Roberts refused to undergo cosmetic surgery

Over the years, Julia Roberts has been very vocal about not undergoing any cosmetic procedures. Even when trolls mocked her look on social media, the actress refused to change her look to satisfy them.





“I am growing old with dignity and calm. I don’t do facelifts or botox,” The beautiful woman The star revealed in an interview for You Magazine (via Guardian). “By Hollywood standards, I think I’ve already taken a big risk in not getting a facelift. But I’ve told Lancome that I want to be an older model—so they’ll have to keep me for at least five years until I’m 50.”

She has also explained that her decision not to undergo cosmetic surgery stems from a sense of nostalgia. “I went to a dermatologist recently for a skin check and he looked at the side of my face and said, ‘Oh, do you want me to fill this in?’ Marie Claire (by Beauty Haven).

“Fill them up? Do you know how many good stories there are? How many good laughs? How many great dinner parties? Fill them up? What are you talking about?”





A refreshing outlook from the actress.