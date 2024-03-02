Elizabeth, MK and Ashley Olsen Look Very ‘Gossip Girl’ in Paris

It takes three for the real Olsen sister’s reunion. Thursday, Feb. Twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 29, stepped out with their younger sister Elizabeth for a rare girls’ night out in Paris—and their Fashion Week outing was all about Y2K preparation.

Mary-Kate and Ashley, who were in town to show their fashion brand, The Row,’s Fall/Winter ’24/25 collection at Paris Fashion Week, wore fits that looked straight. talkative girl While they were on their way to dinner with friends at Caviar Caspia. Ashley paired her long black trench coat with beachy waves and a Blair Waldorf-esque black velvet hat that featured a tiny rhinestone embellishment. Mary-Kate also went for black velvet, choosing a long black velvet coat to ‘fit’ her dinner. The designer brought a pop of color to her look with a cream scarf adorned with a bright floral design, and she accessorized with a messy bun and a boxy black handbag.

Elizabeth also seemed to get the noughties memo, teaming a charcoal corduroy blazer with a chunky brown sweater and blue dress pants, a colorful striped scarf and chunky black loafers with silver hardware. Tea The Avengers The actress kept her beauty look simple, opting for natural balayage waves and minimal makeup.

Elizabeth also attended her older sisters’ The Row show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, February. 28, where the Fuller House Child stars requested that all guests leave their cameras and phones at the door. Instead, the Olsen twins provided attendees with notebooks and pencils to take notes and document any thoughts on their collection. Reactions were overall positive, although some guests expressed frustration that they couldn’t make it Share photos of the collection’s “coolest” designs with fans.

The Olsen twins are notoriously private, but their recent outings hint that fans may be seeing more of the three sisters out on the town. The trio’s GNO comes just three weeks after the sisters were spotted hanging out in New York in early February – the first time the three Olsens have been photographed together since October 2016 – and they’re continuing to inspire Y2K style.