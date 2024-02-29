Heart Murmurs: These Signs That Warn You Off

Heart murmur is a disease that actually remains relatively unknown. While it may be without serious consequences, misdiagnosed, heart murmurs can cause serious health problems.

What is this ?

A heart murmur can be caused by narrowing or insufficiency of one or more heart valves. If it is not Not a serious health requirement, may indicate that a person has a heart problem. This breath can disappear as quickly as it appears.

“However, Whispering can be continuous and loud, Easily audible, and sounds like a spinning mill wheel or a cooing seagull. This could indicate a serious heart problem,” says Mayo Clinic cardiologist Dr. According to Michelle Barsom.

How to recognize it?

If you suffer from a heart murmur, some signs should alert you. First, you may have blue or gray lips or nails. Then you may have chest pain. You are likely to experience faintness and fever. Finally, you can have Cough that doesn’t go away, leg swelling and constant fatigue.

Heart murmurs can be difficult to diagnose. Shortness of breath is also a sign to watch out for. This is shortness of breath for moderate exertion. If you cannot climb more than two floors without stopping, you will be arrested.. But taken in isolation, this shortness of breath is not enough to make a diagnosis,” according to Florence Beauves, a cardiologist with Europe 1.

Then, we should observe weight gain and “edema is there When your feet swell and you find it difficult to put on your shoes“, she repeated. “Some patients gain three to four kilos in two or three days. And it’s not fat.”

How to treat a heart murmur?