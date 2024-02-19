Netflix just saved this film with Angelina Jolie, which went completely unnoticed in France, the future number 1 on the platform? – Purebreak

What is he talking about?

Those who want me dead Follows Florida accountant Owen Casserly (Jack Webber), who discovers on live TV that his boss has been killed by mercenaries (one of whom is played by Nicholas Hoult). Not really sober, she then goes into hiding with her brother-in-law (Jon Bernthal), taking her son Connor (Finn Little) with her. A fugitive quickly stopped for the father, in turn shot by the same assassins as his boss. Still no Angelina Jolie in the story? Yes, she is coming. The son, inevitably in danger and now alone, continues to escape and will come across the one who will help him survive, Hanna Faber, a female parachutist firefighter who is still traumatized from the accident during the previous intervention. A nightmare that she has to live well…

Let’s be clear, the pitch isn’t necessarily what you’d dream of. At the time of its unfortunately botched release, Those who want me dead It didn’t necessarily thrill many people, for example, with a 2.5 audience rating on Allociné or a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Nothing catastrophic but nothing despite the suspense, beautiful images and a casting that brings it all together.

