Biggest questions from fans

While every season America’s Scary Story With big questions, intriguing mysteries and exciting reveals, fans are especially curious America’s Scary Story Season 12. With AHS: Fragile With Part 2 premiering soon, it’s the perfect time to put together all the puzzle pieces from the past few episodes and speculate on what’s to come. This follows nine episodes Determining Actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) When she doesn’t know who to trust Finally gets pregnant After long efforts. Of course, this being Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, she has scary visions, gets close to raccoons and fears for herself and her unborn child.

America’s Scary Story Season 12 has been compared Rosemary’s BabyWhich has its own horrible ending. AHS Fans have some burning questions that they hope will be answered by the time all the episodes of the season drop.





What Cult Likes Anna in American Horror Story Season 12?

From the beginning of America’s Scary Story Season 12, it is clear that there is a cult that wants Anna to get pregnant so they can take her child after she is born. is the biggest question discussed by fans in the Reddit thread Why does the cult choose Anna and no one else. Redditor @ranchcommerical asked,

“What makes Anna so special that they keep trying so special with her?”





end of America’s Scary Story Season 12 Part 1 raised many questions about the cult and wondered if Anna’s publicist Siobhan Corbin (Kim Kardashian) was involved. Hopefully by the end American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2, the intentions of the sect will be explained.

Fans are constantly wondering about Anna being the host for the cult baby in this season of the anthology series that looks like a creepy horror movie about pregnancy. Redditor @iamronbuurgundy added, “They make her out to do some sort of ritual during IVF” and Redditor @LyonPirkey wrote, “I was thinking the ‘cult’ was trying to transfer their ‘cult’ baby. Anna, ‘ For ‘cult’ is ‘the one who carries the child. I’m not sure why they chose Anna.”

America’s Scary Story Season 12 fans think so too Anna’s husband Dax and her late Eve may be part of the cult, which would explain the decision to get Anna pregnant. Redditor @Jnm124 wrote:

“Wonder if Eve and/or Dax were part of the cult and they’re trying to reincarnate her through Anna? I wish we knew more about Dax’s background but that obviously takes the mystery away.”

Redditor @nobleheartedkate added The cult could have impregnated Anna with Eve Eggs, which would definitely be creepy.





Does Anna Miss Time in American Horror Story Season 12?

Another big question about America’s Scary Story Season 12 is on Does Anna miss time?. This represents Anna’s state of mind and shows how traumatized she is by the stress of her career and trying to conceive. While these scenes prove that AHS is one of the best anthology TV series because the story is well-crafted, it’s confusing.





In a Reddit thread, Redditor @be1izabeth0908 asked about it Possible continuity error in America’s Scary Story Season 12 Episode 2, “Rockabee.” They mention that Anna is making soup that changes color based on the date on the calendar that Anna uses to count down until she can take a pregnancy test. The fan wrote, “My theory so far is that Anna is hallucinating and/or drugged and gaslit” but “Do we think Anna is actually losing time or going into a fugue state? Or is this a Stupid continuity error I’m reading. Too far?” Several fans commented on this Anna has lost her period Because of her mental state and the terror that was happening to her.

What will happen to Anna’s baby in American Horror Story season 12?





America’s Scary Story Season 12 fans are also looking forward to Will the cult take Anna’s child After giving birth to her. Since the finale of America’s Scary Story Season 1, viewers can expect a gripping, creepy and unforgettable season finale that answers all the necessary questions. It seems that one of the next four episodes will feature the gruesome scene of Anna giving birth. Knowing that Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) is the ghost of the Rubber Man, Twisty the Clown and other terrifying sightings will no doubt rival some of the franchise’s most memorable elements. AHS the villain

While discussing the principles for the fans America’s Scary Story Season 12 Part 1 on Reddit, Redditor @Certain_Horse_7919 wrote:

“I also want to know why they need these demon children. My guess is the anchor points for the devils to stay on earth.”



In another Reddit thread, Redditor @bvanvolk asked What could Anna’s child look like and how could it fit into a horror franchise?. They wrote:

“The biggest mystery right now is what these monster kids are supposed to be. Why do we need more than one? What purpose do they serve within the AHS universe compared to everything we already know about the universe (eg. : the two Antichrists, witches, ghosts, hell, etc.).”