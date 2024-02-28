A new vaccination campaign in the spring for the oldest and most vulnerable

A new vaccination campaign against Covid-19, targeting the oldest, the over-80s and those most at risk, will begin in France in mid-April, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

“For 80 years and older, immunocompromised people, whatever their age, and for residents of nursing homes, the new vaccination will be given in the spring, according to the opinion of the High Authority of Health,” declared the Director General of Health. Gregory Emery, during a press conference on the Covid, flu and bronchiolitis epidemics.

“Protect the most fragile”

The aim remains “to protect the most fragile possibility of developing severe forms and presenting serious complications”. The High Authority for Health (HAS), requested by the Ministry, recently announced in favor of a Spring Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19 for “80 and above as well as residents of Nursing Homes/USLD (Long Term Care) units. ) and immunocompromised people”, from 15 April to 16 June.

Anyone else wanting a booster, however, will be able to claim it for free, provided they respect the three-month period since their last injection or Covid infection. Vaccines for the spring campaign will be first-line, Pfizer/BioNTech (messenger RNA) targeting the Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, or second-line, Novavax (recombinant protein).

Emergence of new types

It also recommended planning an extension till July 15 “if the situation of the epidemic justifies it”. And, given the “unpredictability of a new pandemic wave of Covid-19 and the potential for reduced immunity against severe forms and death due to the emergence of new, more virulent variants”, the HAS advised “early or if necessary widespread” vaccination. campaign.

“Low Coverage of Health Professionals”

The autumn-winter campaign also targeted mainly people over 65 years of age, vulnerable people, people suffering from co-morbidities, pregnant women, nursing home residents or persons in contact with vulnerable people.

According to data from Public Health France (SPF), barely a third of French people have received the anti-Covid booster since the start of the campaign. Those 80 and older were the most vaccinated, with 36.8%, where rates for other groups of seniors ranged between 21.6% and 35.9%. And there was “low coverage of health professionals, between 10 and 12%,” SPF scientific director Laetitia Huarte noted on Tuesday.