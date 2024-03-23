He comes close to death and suffers from a horrible disease caused by ingrown hairs

36-year-old father Steven Spinnell experienced the terrifying ordeal in late 2022. The sun. According to his sister Michelle, He was ill for a month Before admission to hospital. He went to the hospital several times, but was sent home thinking he was exaggerating. However, his condition deteriorated very quickly. He started vomiting blood and had trouble breathing. In the end, it was her sister Call for emergency help.

There were doctors in the hospital Confused by his features. They could not identify the cause. “All they could determine was that he was bleeding internally from somewhere“, his sister wrote on the donation collection platform.

A terrifying diagnosis that follows

After a while, the doctors found out A rare bacteria in his blood“Which shut down all his organs“, according to Michelle. Her body went into sepsis, an overreaction of the immune system to infection, which can result. Septic shock and multiorgan failure. Steven contracted the infection after trying to remove an ingrown hair from his groin.

Steven’s condition rapidly deteriorated. He made an agreement Influenza A, Bilateral Pneumonia and Advanced Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), his lungs are unable to function properly. Additionally, the infection reached his heart and “destroyed” it, his sister reported. Due to his critical condition, He could not undergo immediate surgery.

A long and difficult road to recovery

put in Under artificial coma and intubationSteven just had it 4% chance of survival According to doctors. His family, not giving up on him in one step, continued to hope. To treat ARDS, he was kept on a special bed for two weeks with regular rotation,”Like grilled chicken“, in Michelle’s words. He also underwent open heart surgery Repairing damage caused by sepsis.

After a month in a coma and multiple treatments, Steven finally woke up without neurological sequelae. “Steve has a long way to go, but he’s on the right track“, his sister wrote in November 2022.”He is learning to sit up on his own again, which is wonderful.“Released from the hospital in a wheelchair, Steven regained the ability to walk by the end of 2023.”I still think about the moment we were told Steven was brain dead and we had to pull the plug on him.“, Michel confided.”What a journey.“