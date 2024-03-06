Associations of patients suffering from long-term conditions are concerned about the proposed reform of their care

In an open letter to the Health Minister, 25 associations of chronically ill people fear that the social security ALD system will be called into question after the government’s announcements.

In an open letter published on Wednesday March 6, patient organizations are concerned about the question of the system for caring for long-term conditions. These serious chronic diseases, also called “ALD”, affect 20% of French people. Being classified as ALD means that health costs are fully covered by social security. Health Minister Frédéric Valleteaux said he wanted to “Relevance of the Question” of the device.

The health minister denies wanting to save money. But in a context where the government is looking at tens of billions of euros in savings across all sectors, Frédéric Valleteaux was recognized in the National Assembly at the end of February Reflection on the system for long-term conditions was on: “You know that chronic diseases concern 20% of our fellow citizens, that is 13 Millions of French people who are thus grounded in their pathology. This represents two-thirds of the reimbursement by health insurance. And so, it is not illegal or irrational to question the compatibility of these devices, as is routinely done.Minister announced in Hemicycle.

“We also know that these ALDs, along with the aging of the population and the increase in chronic pathology, will mean that these envelopes will only increase.” Frédéric Valleteaux, Minister of Health Against the deputies

Wednesday, in the newspaper worldEconomy Minister Bruno Le Maire questions “Increasing Costs Associated with ALD”. For the moment, there are no further details on this reflection and sequel. But the ALD patient association is concerned about the 13 million French people who suffer from cancer, Alzheimer’s or even diabetes and who benefit from the ALD system. In short, these are the sickest French people with the most serious pathologies. And this is the principle of French social security, their health costs are fully covered by national solidarity.

These are their “Secu” costs that are covered, patients still have to pay significant out-of-pocket costs, as Fairouz Aziza, Health Insurance Project Manager of France Assos Centena, invited on Franceinfo on Wednesday. Care related to ALD “Covered at 100% of social security rates”But there are also “Increase Fees”, “Medical Franchises” Or “Hospital Daily Rate” including these patients “not free”. “These are costs that patients are responsible for.”Féreuze Aziza says.

“This is what makes us fear the worst for these patients.”

In his open letter, he denies the association “disintegrate” of the ALD system. The Renaloo Association, which represents kidney patients, illustrates this as an example “Yes, it costs a ‘crazy amount of water’ to keep dialysis patients alive, about 63,000 euros per patient per year, but it is a credit to our country.”

“This allows 57,000 people in France to stay alive, even though their kidneys no longer work.” Renalu Association In an open letter

The open letter also explains that patients should not be made to feel guilty. They did not choose to be terminally ill. She finally explains that it’s not in the patients’ pockets, the most fragile links in the system, that we should be looking for money. “We are going to save money on the backs of patients.”Fareuz Aziza, health insurance project manager at France Assoc Sainte, also condemned. “It worriesShe trusted, We put the search for savings, the question of the ALD system and the cost of chronic diseases in parallel.”

For France Assos Sainte, “We should be trying to prevent chronic illnesses rather than avoiding them. We’re not going to make the sick disappear by improving reimbursement or attacking the basket of care.”. Feruz Aziza “Totally agree with the findings” From the Health Minister who points out that their increase will increase the cost of treating chronic diseases. But she begs for more “Prevention” while having “Courage to invest for the long term” With that “A Multi-Year Vision of Health Financing”..