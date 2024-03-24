A new Hong Kong security law has come into effect amid growing international criticism

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, addresses the Legislative Council after Article 23 was passed into law in Hong Kong (EFE/EPA/DANIEL CENG)

National Security Safeguarding Ordinance Hong Kong The law came into effect on Saturday, just four days after it was unanimously approved in the Legislative Council. Growing international criticism Because of its potential impact on the city’s independence and autonomy.

Chief Executive, John Leesigned the law this Friday and promoted it to the Constitution, while saying that they “a A historical mission According to the trust placed by the Chinese central authorities.

Lee emphasized that this new regulation a A critical role in providing a safe and stable environment for commercial activities and companies, and that, “Without this legal framework, they may face financial loss, be subject to vandalism or even become victims of attacks.“

The government of the former British colony stressed the urgency of issuing the decree in compliance with its constitutional obligation to implement local regulations covering loopholes in national security laws imposed by Beijing in June 2020, after massive protests rocked the city. previous year.

Section 23 criminalizes a series of offenses punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.between them Treason, rebellion, inciting a member of the Chinese armed forces to rebel, and collusion with external forces Damaging or undermining public infrastructure to endanger national security.

Henry Tong, an exiled Hong Kong activist currently living in Taiwan, protests against national security law (Reuters)

Reformation has produced that intense debate And It has been the subject of fierce criticism from democratic governments and Western institutionswhich foretells the beginning of a “A New Age of Dictatorship” which could undermine the “one country, two systems” principle that is fundamental to the city’s autonomy and special status.

“The reason why the law was approved so quickly and unanimously is because of (the Chinese president’s) criticism. Xi Jinping For not being able to declare it earlier to the executive,” he explained EFE Sinologist at USANAS Chinese Studies Center, Frank Lehberger.

According to the expert, from now on, “Anyone who represents a dire threat to the existence of a communist regime has the potential to be a targetEspecially Hongkongers, who enjoy legally guaranteed personal freedoms that have never existed in mainland China since 1949.

Furthermore, he warned that with this powerful tool the semi-autonomous city “Fear of uncertainty, suspicion, intimidation, complaints and imprisonment without a fair trial in courtwhich will cast a dark shadow over any professional or business interaction.”

The Hong Kong National Security Safeguarding Ordinance came into effect on Saturday, four days after its unanimous approval in the Legislative Council and amid growing international criticism (REUTERS/Joyce Zhou)

In response to international criticism, local authorities have denied what they believe to be “Political maneuvering with biased comments, distorters of facts, alarmists and panic mongers“

For his part, Hong Kong’s Undersecretary for Justice, Horace CheungIt declared this week before the UN Council that the ordinance would “better protect the country and the city from real threats to national security in an increasingly complex geopolitical context.”

After stressing that the rules “will strictly conform to the principles of international law and practices,” Cheung clarified that “there are appropriate exceptions and safeguards,” and reiterated that “the rights and freedoms of individuals will be fully protected in accordance with justice.”

Although both the Chinese and Hong Kong governments guarantee the safety of businesses, Several trade groups have expressed concern By the broad definitions set out in the new law, particularly concerning State secrets and espionage.

In this sense, the European Unionexpressed concern about the potential long-term impact on the international business hub, warning of significant impacts on the operations of its offices as well as other institutions and companies in the city.

The local government has tried to allay concerns by saying that the rule targets “a small minority of people” who threaten national security, and insists that it will fully protect the normal activities of foreign entities, companies and employees who voluntarily comply with the law. do not violate. .

