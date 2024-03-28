They arrested a stowaway who tried to board a flight with someone else’s passport photo

Wycliffe Yves Fleurizard was arrested after trying to travel on a Delta Air Lines flight without a valid reservation, using an unusual strategy to face justice.

A man ofTexas, known as Wycliffe Yves Fleurizard26, has been arrested and faces federal charges after trying to board a flight secretly. Delta Air Lines bound for Austin, from Salt Lake City International Airport, leveraging photographs from other passengers’ boarding passes. The incident, which took place on March 17, raised serious concerns about the safety and integrity of boarding procedures on commercial flights.

Flurizardnative Georgewould have been in Utah Tried to return to his residence for a snowboarding trip and to visit relatives Florida. Originally, I had a “Buddy Pass” to fly Southwest AirlinesBut faced with the impossibility of boarding the previous two flights due to their full capacity, he decided to make the wrong decision.

“Flurizard admitted he made a mistake and was just trying to get home,” court documents state. Rather than wait for a later Southwest flight, he decided to infiltrate Delta Air Lines from the airport.

Fox News The intruder was reportedly discovered when the man, after spending “considerable time” in the forward bathroom of the aircraft during boarding, attempted to occupy a seat that had already been assigned to a minor passenger traveling alone.

The encounter took place when the plane was already moving towards the take-off runway, at which time the doors of the aircraft were sealed and secured. Non-appearance of your name in the passenger list of the said flight (or any other flight Delta), the flight crew decided to return the aircraft to the boarding gate, where authorities detained Flurizard.

The subject was caught after analysis of surveillance recordings that showed him taking photos of several passengers’ phones and boarding passes without their consent. The intent was to use these images on his own cell phone to simulate a legitimate shipment. After the event Delta Air Lines Confirmed to cooperate with relevant federal authorities and agencies in the investigation.

The flight returned to the gate identifying Flurizard (Salt Lake City International Airport).

NBC News It noted that it is alarming that Flurizard has managed to bypass security controls Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on March 17 without incident using identification that matched the name on the boarding pass. This raises questions about the effectiveness of identity verification and boarding procedures at airports.

On the other hand, additional court documents show that Flurizard already had an active arrest warrant in Austin, Texas, for an unspecified reason, although local police have classified him as a person. “violent tendencies”. He is currently in federal custody in Salt Lake County, awaiting resolution of his case. So far, it is not reported that he has obtained legal representation.