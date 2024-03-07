Former Judge Miguel Angel Izaguirre: JOH Case Needs Commitment to Rule of Law

Fabric, Atlantis. Lawyer Miguel Ángel Izaguirre, with his career as a former judge of the court in Tela and his extensive experience in criminal law, provides a valuable perspective when analyzing the trial of former President Juan Orlando Hernández.

According to lawyer Izaguirre, the conviction of an important figure in Honduras will have international ramifications.

In such situations, judicial decisions can have implications beyond the country’s borders, especially if they involve government officials or high-profile individuals, the person added.

Tensions and Debates

He added that the conviction could affect the international perception of Honduras regarding its commitment to the rule of law and justice.

It could generate scrutiny from the international community and call into question the integrity and transparency of the Honduran judicial system, he thought.

In addition, the accused person has ties to political parties or institutions of power, especially if the accused person’s affiliation may have political consequences within the country, he added.

It could create tensions and debates about the political future of Honduras and the direction the country should take.

According to Izaguirre, the “narco-state” label will have serious implications in terms of the country’s reputation and international relations.

Serious measures

If Honduras is labeled a “narco state” internationally because of the conviction of a major figure like Hernandez, this could have devastating consequences for the country’s image and credibility.

Such a designation could lead to international sanctions, diplomatic isolation and a reduction in foreign investment and international aid, he said.

In addition, it could lead to greater monitoring and scrutiny of Honduras’ economic and political activities by the international community.

It is urgent that Honduras take serious steps to address any legitimate concerns about corruption and drug trafficking and demonstrate a genuine commitment to the rule of law and transparency.

This is necessary not only to avoid the “narco-state” label, but also to create a more prosperous and secure future for all Hondurans, he concluded. (RL)