GTA VI will be delayed and pushed back to 2026

GTA VI’s release date still seems uncertain.

According to information from Kotaku, the development of GTA VI is not progressing as fast as expected. American media explains that Rockstar will be worried about the progress of the project and may then delay the game.

When will GTA VI release?

A few days ago, someone who completely guessed the content of the first GTA VI trailer hinted that the game will be released on February 18, 2025. Of course, it is possible. But according to Kotaku, it seems complicated.

” Executives are reportedly nervous the sport will miss its 2025 target and slip into 2026.“, the American site confirms. Internally, the goal will be to release GTA VI in spring 2025. However, a postponement to autumn will be more and more likely. The idea of ​​postponing the release by a year – so 2026 – will not be excluded either. .

To speed up game development, Rockstar has ended teleworking. In other words, employees will be forced to return to offices from April. This choice is also intended to limit the risk of leakage.

Still according to Kotaku, no decision has been made yet and Rockstar might prefer to wait until the last moment to postpone GTA VI.