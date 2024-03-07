A German vaccinated 217 times against Covid conspiracy researchers

Also Read: Take Vitamins To Boost Your Immunity? Useless, says research

It was to resell the certificates

The researchers explained that they heard about his case thanks to newspaper articles in 2022. In 2022, the German press mentioned the case of a 60-year-old man from Magdeburg who was suspected of having collected about 90 anti-Covid vaccinations to collect those involved. Resell certificates and recourse parties.

A judicial inquiry was launched against the man for fraud allegations, but no criminal action has been taken yet, according to the study. The prosecution collected evidence of 130 vaccinations over 9 months, but the individual claimed to have received 217 injections of eight different anti-Covid vaccines, including all mRNA versions, over 29 months.

The “hyper-vaccination” plot

When approached by scientists curious about this extremely rare “hyper-vaccination,” the man expressed “great interest” in the idea of ​​educating himself through blood and saliva analysis, a press release explained. Kilian Schober, virologist at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and co-author of the study.

According to some scientific theories, over-vaccination makes immune cells less effective because they become accustomed to antibodies. According to researchers this was not the case for German.

According to the study, they also had “significantly higher concentrations” of immune cells and antibodies against the Covid virus than a control group of three people who received three recommended doses.

No signs of fatigue and no side effects were experienced by this German after any of the 217 injections. In this person who had never tested positive for Covid, the scientists found no traces of past infection with the virus.

Researchers are cautious

The authors of the study, however, emphasize that they do not condone hypervaccination, and urge us not to extrapolate from this singular case.

Kaitjan Ganty, an expert on the history of vaccines at King’s College London, who was not involved in the study, told AFP she had “never heard of anyone getting more vaccines than this man”. Spyros Litras, a virologist at the University of Tokyo, also concluded that “this is definitely the most vaccinated person to date” and that such a case will not happen again “soon”.

