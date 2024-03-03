According to the Minister Delegate for Health

This is less than half the target of 30% when the campaign was launched in colleges in early September.

“117,000 5th grade secondary school students vaccinated”. Against papillomavirus, or “13 to 15%” Among them, Delegate Frédéric Valleteaux, Minister in Charge of Health and Prevention, on Sunday, March 3, was the guest. political issues on France Inter and Franceinfo TV.

The minister admitted that the vaccination campaign was started in October in colleges “Didn’t give all (the officials wanted)”, the Ministry of Health last September set a figure of vaccinating at least 30% of 5th grade students. Frédéric Valleteaux clarifies that this objective was set on the basis of A “Experiment carried out in the Grand Est Region”Where after two years, this rate had reached 30%.

Papillomavirus: “117,000 college students were vaccinated, representing 13 to 15% of the target instead of the 30% hoped for”, admits Delegate Frédéric Valleteaux, Minister in Charge of Health and Prevention; which announces a new “Spring to Communication Campaign”. pic.twitter.com/T6fiLWAYWm — franceinfo (@franceinfo) March 3, 2024

Frédéric Valleteaux suggests that the communication campaign be restarted “in the spring” For the attention of parents of students currently in 6th grade who will be entering 5th grade next school year. Parental consent is required to vaccinate their child. Vaccination is voluntary and free.

In late October, the General Secretariat of Catholic Education recommended private colleges under contract to suspend vaccination campaigns. “Reason for Caution”, After the death of a schoolboy, a victim of a fall following post-vaccination discomfort. An investigation conducted by the regional health agency of the Pays de la Loire ruled out any link between the teenager’s death and the production of the vaccine.