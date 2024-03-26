A Geostorm Is Heading Earth: Should We Be Worried?

This article was originally published in English

Experts expect a geomagnetic storm of solar origin to reach Earth on Monday, causing radio interference and the appearance of the Northern Lights.

A major geomagnetic storm could disrupt radio communications on Earth on MondaySpace meteorologists have issued a warning after seeing an explosion of plasma from a flare on the Sun’s surface.

This event will lead to the appearance of the magnificent Northern Lights in the Earth’s sky.

The public has no reason to worryAccording to a press release issued Saturday by the Space Weather Prediction Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Boulder, Colorado.

can cause mischief Disrupt high-frequency radio transmissions, especially from aircraft trying to communicate with control towers.

Most commercial aircraft can use satellite transmissions as a backup, assures Jonathan Lash, a forecaster at the center.

Solar activity at its maximum

Satellite operators will have difficulty tracking their spacecraft, and the power grid may see “induced currents” in their lines, but this is not a concern, according to Jonathan Lash.

“For the general public, if the sky is clear at night, it will be a great opportunity to see the sky illuminated, especially at high latitudes.”He adds.

Every 11 years, The Sun’s magnetic field reverses, meaning its north and south poles change positions.

Solar activity changes during this cycle. It is currently near its maximum level, called the “solar maximum”.

During this period, Geomagnetic storms like the one on Sunday can hit Earth several times a year, Jonathan Lash explains. On the other hand, during “solar minimum”, several years can pass between two storms.

Last December, the largest solar flare in years disrupted radio communications.