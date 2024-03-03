Technology

The game that will make your PlayStation 5 obsolete in the blink of an eye!

Every visual overhaul of the games we love brings us one step closer to what PlayStation 6 graphics could look like.

The latest overhaul that impressed us is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s fair to say that, as far as RPGs go, Valhalla is a good game both narratively and graphically. However, it’s still great to see the game explode onto our screens with stunning clarity and detail.

To say that fans are in awe of how incredible this game looks is an understatement to give this look at the future of gaming a positive reception. A mod, hahaha,” replied one impressed player.

If AC’s next title is as good as this one, we’ll happily wait for PS6 before playing it. Okay, maybe that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but our point is that it looks almost perfect. Fans are almost as obsessed with this as they are with Ezio’s new look.

Be sure to watch Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Forgotten Saga while we have our attention.

Of course, if you want to go further and discover a new protagonist, AC Hexe has teased a female character and a release date; Ubisoft is giving us a double whammy. If that’s not enough to interest you, Ubisoft is also working on a World War II game, though we doubt it will be as impressive as the revamped Valhalla.

With Black Flag not being the only AC, we can’t help but wonder what spectacular sights we’ll see next, and if they’ll be as good as Valhalla. All information about settings, mods etc is available for those who want to play Valhalla with such clarity. Included in the caption of the YouTube video.

If you do you’ll be saying “wow” a lot – like this player who said this version of Valhalla is the “best” they’ve seen.

