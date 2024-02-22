Best diet to adopt to reduce it!
Verified by Alexan Flement, Editor on 02/21/2024
This diet prolongs life while preventing cardiovascular diseases as well as certain cancers.
Promoting the consumption of plants, whole grains, beans and fish and banning red meat, sugar and industrial products: this diet is your best health ally!
Is cholesterol always bad?
No, it is a lipid substance naturally present in our bodies and required for many bodily functions, such as the production of hormones, the formation of cell membranes and the digestion of fats!
There are two types of cholesterol: HDL cholesterol, often called “good cholesterol,” and LDL cholesterol, often called “bad cholesterol.”
HDL (high density lipoprotein) collects excess cholesterol from the organs and brings it back to the liver where it is converted before being eliminated. LDL (low-density lipoprotein) carries cholesterol from the liver to all the cells that need it.
However, the excess stays in the blood and can build up on the arteries and form fatty plaques! An imbalance or excessive increase in LDL cholesterol can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease!
The Mediterranean diet, a true health companion!
The Mediterranean diet is believed to be effective in fighting cholesterol and maintaining good heart health.
This diet is based on the eating habits of Mediterranean countries. Key features of this diet include high consumption of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, fish, olive oil, nuts and seeds.
It limits consumption of red meat, high-fat dairy products and processed foods.
This diet is particularly beneficial for cardiovascular health because it is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and omega-3 fatty acids.
These healthy fats help lower LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and raise HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol)!
