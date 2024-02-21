Eating a banana every night has beneficial and unexpected effects on your body

Eating a healthy and balanced diet is key to maintaining strong health. Nevermind… In fact, many people are paying more and more attention to their diet. In short, a healthy mind in a healthy body. While some people aren’t crazy about them, fruits and vegetables provide a good amount of nutrients. Often very low in calories, yet packed with a good number of amino acids and vitamins to help keep us on track… and sometimes, our spirits! Yes, with the lack of sun in summer, treating fruits based on vitamins is more than necessary. Also, did you know this fruit has 20 times more vitamin C than an orange? In the fruit basket, one of them brings everything where it is needed: bananas. And their contribution is unexpected!

Is it okay to eat a banana a day?

When you have a craving, the first instinct is often to eat something rich. Such as a candy bar, pastry or bag of chips. Needless to say, it’s not food that makes you healthy. On the contrary, eating fruits like bananas provides better intake. Its unexpected benefits make it the best companion in case of a little hunger. “Bananas are safe to eat at any time of the daySays Dr Santosh Pandey, a naturopath interviewed by Financial Express. But during night our body metabolism is lowest.. So by eating banana in the evening you can sleep more peacefully. All things considered, this fruit is ideal, unless you have diabetes or follow a low potassium diet.

What are the benefits and harms of this fruit?

Bananas provide a whole bunch of antioxidants, like vitamins B, B6 and C. Not to mention they’re an important source of fiber! In the morning, before sports or at breakfast… it’s a great companion. “Although eating a banana a day is not bad for most people, eating a variety of fruits is more beneficial, However, a nutrition expert informed this. By integrating bananas into this rotation ». In fact, if you eat a lot of this fruit, you also provide a significant source of carbohydrates. So you should follow the daily recommendations by providing your body with what it needs for the day. Besides this yellow fruit that gives the smile its name, foods like dark chocolate, brown rice or almonds also have a significant effect on our sleep and our health in general.