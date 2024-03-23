A Florida woman has been arrested after a gun was found in her two-year-old son’s lunchbox

Shana Davis, 39, faces charges of child neglect and allowing a minor to obtain a firearm. (Fox35/Picture Image)

Shana Davis39 year old mother West Palm Beach, Florida, faces charges after daycare staff found a weapon inside her 2-year-old son’s lunchbox. The discovery was made at a daycare center Riviera BeachWhen a teacher opened school supplies and found a gun Glock 43 9 mm, reported Fox News.

The woman was charged with several offences, including a weapon And that Child neglect. According to police documents, the mother often kept the gun in the glove compartment of her vehicle. However, due to several robberies at his apartment complex, he recently started carrying a gun in his apartment for extra security.

The night before the incident, Davis put the gun in her son’s lunch box to take inside her home, claiming she didn’t have a bag. He forgot to remove the gun the next morning, which led to its discovery by daycare staff. Following the discovery, police were called to the scene and Davis was arrested. She was later released after posting bail.

The incident had a profound effect on the parents of other children attending the daycare. “It’s horrible”said Stephen Wermberg To the local media, this type of incident highlights the insecurity among families who trust these institutions to protect their children. another father, El CancelHe expressed horror at the possibility of such incidents happening in places that are safe for children.

Safety experts and community members have commented on the imperative need to take precautions to keep firearms in the home environment. “Things like this are highly preventable.”He mentioned Kimberly Worth For CBS NewsHighlight the importance of having a specific plan for the safe storage of firearms, out of the reach of children.

The daycare owner chooses not to press charges, but the prosecutor’s office decides to prosecute. (Google Maps)

Police spokesperson West Palm Beach, Mike JachelsOversight emphasized the severity, said that this type “negligence or negligence” Can have fatal consequences. Fortunately, in this case, no one was injured.

Telemundo reported that the daycare owner, despite the terrifying and uncomfortable moment, decided not to press charges against Davis, although the state prosecutor’s office chose to proceed with legal action.

The community and authorities continue to consider measures that can be implemented to prevent similar situations in the future and ensure a safe educational environment for children.