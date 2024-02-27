MCU fans come together for “Devastating” anniversary

WandaVision fans have come together to celebrate the anniversary of one of the series’ most emotional episodes.

Despite premiering in January 2021, Marvel’s WandaVision still has a strong hold on thousands of fans everywhere.

The mini-series served as a continuation of the events of Avengers: Endgame and gave fans an introspective look at Wanda Maximoff’s grieving process.

Wandavision’s nine-episode run began in January and ended in early March, so fans are spending the time celebrating the three-year anniversary of the series’ second-to-last episode, which they claim is the most emotional yet.

Wandavision fans reflect on an emotionally devastating episode 8

Episode 8, titled “First on,” took the audience on a guided tour of his childhood memories of Sokovia where he lost his parents to his blossoming romance with Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War.

The entire episode is pretty brutal to watch as fans relive some of Wanda’s most emotionally devastating moments with her, but the episode’s most defining moment comes towards the end.

It is revealed that, when he died, Vision’s body was taken by SWORD and Wanda was not allowed to give him a proper funeral.

And, if that wasn’t bad enough, Wanda then discovers the plans for the land and house that Vision created for the two of them to start a life together before the events of Infinity War. The entire sequence of events has been praised by fans for being some of the most emotionally impactful moments of the series.

Fans have been spending the day celebrating the three-year anniversary of Episode 8, and below are some of the best reactions:

WandaVision’s series finale aired on March 5, 2021, so fans will likely continue their celebrations next week.