Best Celebrity Appearances in Wrestling Games

Highlights Playing as famous celebrities in wrestling games can be surprisingly fun and entertaining, showcasing their unique moves and styles.

Some celebrities like Mike Tyson and Arnold Schwarzenegger project their iconic personalities and signatures into the virtual wrestling ring.

From classic icons like Andy Kaufman to modern stars like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, these playable characters add excitement to wrestling games.







The concept of celebrities appearing on wrestling shows has become a very common phenomenon since the sport really started to reach mainstream popularity. Sometimes, this may be nothing more than a brief cameo, but on other occasions, these famous people will decide to really prove their worth in the ring. Although not all of them are fun to watch, there are actually quite a few celebrities who have put in tremendous time and effort to put on the best show possible.

related to The best wrestling games on PS2 The PlayStation 2 is home to some of the best wrestling games of all time, and that selection goes beyond just the WWE projects.

This trend has also been carried forward in multiple wrestling games where someone famous for their adventures outside of wrestling has made an appearance as a playable character, usually in the form of bonus content or additional DLC. As a result, there are very few playable Celebrities in wrestling sports Over the years, but the ones listed below are the most fun to use when entering the squared circle.







7 Andy Kaufman (Legends of Wrestling 2)

Andy Kaufman’s legendary feud with Jerry Lawler resulted in him playing a large role in the Legend of the WrestleMania 2 storyline.

Publication date: November, 2002

Platforms: GBA, PlayStation 2, GameCube, Xbox

Developer: Praise Studio Salt Lake City

Longtime wrestling fans may recall that in the 1980s, Jerry “The King” Lawler and the highly influential American entertainer Andy Kaufman once had a very heated feud. It has since gone down as one of the most iconic rivalries in wrestling history because of how entertaining and over-the-top it was, but because of it Kaufman is known as a wrestler. Legends of Wrestling 2 Published in 2002.





In fact, the popular comedian actually plays a huge role in the game’s story mode, where he becomes a constant thorn in Jerry’s side, quickly climbing the ranks before being forced to take on his arch-nemesis. His moveset may be a bit limited, but just being able to see Andy, a lifelong wrestling fan, still make an appearance in a wrestling game at all is a great way to show respect to a beloved entertainer.

6 Mike Tyson (WWE ’13)

Iron Mike’s appearance in WWE ’13 is full of references to his brief time in Degeneration-X

Publication date: October, 2012

Platforms: PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii

Developer: UK





idea 2K As the years have slowly begun to include more and more celebrities in their wrestling matches, this was not always the case. Consequently, the addition of Mike Tyson to the roster WWE ’13 It was actually pretty huge for the franchise, with an entire trailer dedicated just to his character alone. Of course, Mike is no stranger to being in the ring, having refereed matches between Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin. WrestleMania 14where he was also a loyal member of Degeneration-X.

related to The Strangest Wrestling Games of All Time Wrestling is a fan favorite event, but some video games have featured the sport in some strange outings.

As a tribute to that classic look, Mike rocks his Degeneration-X shirt during his appearance. WWE ’13 And even goes so far as to celebrate the signature cross-chop, which the group has become synonymous with. His entrance may not be very flashy or memorable, but Mike’s no-nonsense wrestling style makes him a formidable opponent, especially if he can manage to pull off his devastating knockout punch finisher.

5 Arnold Schwarzenegger (WWE 2K16)

Arnie takes no prisoners after getting off his bike after entering the squared circle in WWE 2K16.





WWE 2K16 Released October 27, 2015

Arnold’s announcement trailer is coming WWE 2K16of which recreates the iconic bar scene The decisive day Along with WWE wrestlers, people got crazy excited about the Terminator’s inclusion in the title, and it’s fair to say that he certainly didn’t disappoint. Arnie actually gets two different entrances that players can choose from when selecting him in-game; The first sees him emerge from a mysterious metallic blob, which is a reference to the first The Terminator movieAnd another sees him riding his classy motorbike through a huge billow of smoke and casually strolling up to the ring.

Of course, considering how massive Arnold’s physical body is, he primarily plays as a grappler, capable of tossing people around like ragdolls and has some devastating techniques up his sleeve, including a ton of backbreakers and one heck of a clothesline. This portrayal of Arnold as a wrestler is an incredibly fun take on the actor, and the numerous references to his iconic role as the Terminator serve as an awesome bonus character icing on the cake.





4 Andrew WK (Backyard Wrestling 2)

Andrew WK’s fast and chaotic wrestling style makes him a blast to play

Publication date: November, 2004

Platforms: PlayStation 2, Xbox

Developer: Paradox Development

For a game with “wrestling” in the title, most Backyard wrestling 2‘s roster is actually made up of comedians, actors and musicians, including one of the most exciting and entertaining pop-rock icons to play, eponymously named Andrew W.K. Backyard wrestling’s gameplay does not follow the same rules as professional wrestling as all matches take place in backyards, where there are many objects and scraps that players can use as weapons.





Fortunately, Andrew’s fast and fluid fighting style complements this very well, allowing him to run circles around his opponent and unleash a lightning-fast barrage of punches to take him down for good. Playing as Andrew is an absolute blast, his entrances and outros are also just a ton of fun to watch, where he can be seen head-butting to the music, sometimes even his own lyrics, as he makes up a big part. Catchy OST of the game.

3 Fred Durst (WWF SmackDown! Just Bring It On)

Although very difficult to unlock, Fred Durst’s top antics are a joy to behold in SmackDown! Just bring it

Publication date: November, 2001

Platform: PlayStation 2

Developer: UK





Limp Bizkit’s lead singer himself, Fred Durst, is actually a secret character SmackDown! Just bring it And can be unlocked by getting 15 consecutive wins on Slobberknocker mode while using Undertaker. Because of how obscure this secret challenge is, it meant that many people in 2001 didn’t even know that Fred was even in the game, so needless to say, it came as quite a surprise when rumors began to spread that he could actually play at all. , especially considering how big the band was at the time.

related to Wrestling games with the best gameplay features, ranked Wrestling games may seem to focus more on theatrical presentation, but these ten games feature some of the genre’s best gameplay mechanics.

Although he’s a secret character, Fred is one of the sexiest and most over-the-top wrestlers in the entire game, which is very evident from his entrance where he does a smash-hot “Rollin'” to Sold. – Take out the crowd by standing on top of the low-rider. That’s not all, because when Fred actually gets in the ring he also has some pretty amazing moves, especially his finisher, which often swings him before lifting his opponent onto his back and taking him down for one final grand slam. sees





2 Logan Paul (WWE 2K22)

Logan’s cocky personality mixed with his high-flying skills makes him one of the funnest wrestlers to play in WWE 2K22.

Considering the notoriety that Logan Paul has built over the years as an entertainer, many wrestling fans were initially less than happy that someone like him, who apparently just wanted to make a quick buck, would want to try his hand at professional wrestling. To everyone’s surprise in wrestling, however, Logan has proven time and time again that he is capable of duking it out with even the greatest superstars in the business today, and so, when he was introduced to the roster WWE 2K22His high-risk high-reward wrestling style was a lot of fun to play with.





However, Logan still likes to play up the fact that many people don’t like him, as shown in his flashy entrance where he wears an oversized luxury coat with his own trading card around his neck, while he jokes. flies Crowd as it goes. Logan is absurdly fast in the game, making him an absolute nightmare for his opponents, but ultimately that’s what made him such a fan favorite character to play during the title’s lifetime.

1 Bad Bunny (WWE 2K23)

Visual concepts absolutely nail Bad Bunny’s infectious charisma and electric in-ring skills for his video-game debut.





Bad Bunny was in the same boat as Logan when he first appeared in WWE. As one of the biggest musical artists on the planet, no one expected him to be as incredible in the ring as he is, and 2K managed to bring out his infectious charisma, bombastic entrance and graceful high-flying fighting style to perfection. WWE 2K23. Bunny absolutely excels at catching his opponents by keeping himself off the top ropes, but he also has some deadly ground techniques that he can also throw, such as the code red to the jaw, which is notorious for being brutally difficult. To do.

Although motion capture and attention to detail have gotten better every year, Bad Bunny feels like a one-to-one replica. 2K23, not only in terms of his moveset but also when he’s casually strolling down to the ring and yelling to get the crowd hyped for the upcoming match. Bad Bunny could have easily gone horribly wrong if he were just a gimmick or even a joke character, but fortunately, 2K Giving him his flowers and introducing him as a dominant wrestler is really fun to play in-game.



