A drink recommended by neurologists if you wake up in the middle of the night

In 2022, according to health insurance, one in two French people complained sleep problems Among them, nocturnal awakening. In fact, they rank high among the listed disorders. If the problem remains temporary, there is no need to worry. But if we systematically wake up at the same time every night, what should we do? * « First you must Understand why we wake up at certain timesE. Actually, sleep is divided into 1h30 cycles that last 30 to 40 seconds before waking up. Theoretically, we never experience this subtle awareness. If we understand it, it is not an illness or disorder; Often it is a marker of the end of the cycle. », underlines Dr. Mark Ray, president of the National Institute of Sleep and Vigilance.

It could be anxiety or bad habits

The origin of nocturnal waking is linked to various causes. It can be anxiety: personal or professional problem, bereavement, etc.Mental hyperactivity But sometimes this explains the disorder. It’s the inability to clear your mind and relax (along with possible muscle tension). Age also plays a role. As more time passes, the production of melatonin (sleep hormone) decreases. Coffee, tea, alcohol or tobacco can also cause night awakenings. Finally, certain chronic diseases such as asthma, gastroesophageal reflux, (…)

