Hyper-protein, this diet burns belly fat, according to this dietitian

Rich in protein and satiety, pulses are very effective in “burning belly fat”, assures this dietitian-nutritionist. Especially one of them…

is protein Essential nutrients for the body. They participate in the regeneration of muscles, skin and bones, transport oxygen in the blood and provide energy throughout the day. They also contribute to maintaining it constant weight. In fact, they are satisfactoryStimulate metabolism and Reduce the risk of snacking all day long So it is important to consume enough of it every day. Health professionals recommend eating Between 0.8 grams and 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day, which is between 56 and 70 grams For a person weighing 70 kg.

Stimulated metabolism due to “high thermal effect”.

Protein comes mainly from animal products such as meat, fish, milk, eggs and cheese. But not only that: “One of the foods that are rich in protein and can promote weight loss, in my opinion, are black beans“, dietician Trista Best of Balance One Supplements, reports to American media chefs. Lesser known than lentils, chickpeas, red or white beans, these beans have the highest protein content and contain 15 grams of protein per serving. Low in calories (227 per 100 grams), they have High “thermal effect” than other food and necessity More energy to digest. In other words, the body has to work harder to digest these foods and Your body burns more calories and body fat, incl Belly fat during the procedureAll By preserving “lean” muscle mass. Furthermore, “The fiber content of these beans helps keep you full longer after a meal and is also beneficial for feeding the good gut bacteria, helping to remove toxins and waste from your body. To lower cholesterol and body weight“, continues the expert. They help digestion, Reduces risk of bloating and gaswhich contributes to keeping flat stomach In June 2022, a study by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine Academy of Journal of Nutrition And dieticians have already shown that increasing the amount of pulses in one’s diet can reduce weight, fat content and Visceral adipose tissue (Participants lost an average of 6 kg over 4 months, including 4 Body fat).

Ideal amount: Half a cup per day

According to a nutritionist, this food is suitable for all diets, incl vegetarians, and fits perfectly into a healthy and balanced diet. She recommends eating it, for example 70 gram serving (half cup) with riceWhich is the best way to get 9 essential amino acids (which the body cannot produce).