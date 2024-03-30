“I was thought to be crazy”, describes Alexandra of her obstacle course and her years of grief.

Endometriosis affects one in 10 women in France and causes violent abdominal pain. Research has enabled recent developments and patients are now better cared for. But the disease remains incurable and synonymous with long years of suffering. Here is Alexandra’s testimony.

Endometriosis has long been ignored by the medical profession. The disease, which causes violent abdominal pain, affects one in 10 women in France. Here is Alexandra’s testimony.

Walking to enjoy the sun, an effort that is difficult to pull off for Alexandra Sicard-Patrak. Suffering from endometriosis since the age of 10, she never goes outside without a small box, which sends its electrical impulses to relieve her.



A department fully dedicated to endometriosis has opened at Rengueil Hospital in Toulouse.

“The pain I feel is like a stabbing.”, says Alexandra. “And this box looks good to me. It gives me relief most of the time, otherwise I take medicine when the pain doesn’t go away.”

Alexandra suffered from grief and medical wanderings for thirty years. No diagnosis was made until 2012. At that time, doctors finally identified his illness: Endometriosis.

I was made to look crazy

“I said I had pain but no one understood.”, recalls Alexandra. I had a pelvic ultrasound and an MRI but they didn’t see anything. Apparently because the disease can’t be seen and even more so if it’s hidden behind the organs. If so.”

Like Alexandra, one in 10 women in France suffers from endometriosis. A disease caused by tissue that grows inside the uterus and forms lesions. Long-neglected patients now benefit from a specific care pathway at Rengueil Hospital in Toulouse.



Dr. Chantalat is the head of the department completely dedicated to this pathology: “At the end of her gynecological consultation, the patient goes to see a gastroenterologist who specializes in endometriosis”Elodie Chantalat explains,

Gynecological surgeon. “They are then operated on by 4 hands with digestive surgeons.”

The fact is that even if these women are supported today, it is impossible to end their chronic pain: “We know how to treat it but we don’t know how to cure it”Doctor Chantalat confirms. “Even if we remove the lesions, they can come back.”

#Endometriosis | No #treatment exists for:

➡Reduce pain

➡ Limit disease impact on quality of life

💡 Treatment of endometriosis should be multidisciplinary and individualized for care adapted to each patient. – Ministry of Health and Prevention (@Sante_Gouv) March 13, 2024

Alexandra knows it. She will never recover from her illness. And although research is progressing, nowadays it takes at least 7 years to diagnose endometriosis. An obstacle course for many women.