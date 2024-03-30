What is the “social jet lag” that keeps some people from going to bed early? – Evening edition West-France

Comments collected by Eva LERAY.

Do you feel out of step with the people around you? Can’t sleep early even if you have to wake up at the crack of dawn the next morning? Maybe you’re suffering from “social jet lag.” We explain to you what it is with the author of the book, neurologist Doctor Olivier Silam A short treatise on neuro-spirituality.

In the evening, you do not sleep. In the morning you are tired. There is no alternative. You still have to get up. You have to go to work, school or somewhere else. The day passes, but you cannot recover. Maybe you’re not just tired, but in “social jet lag.” On TikTok, Dr. Olivier Sillam, neurologist, author A short treatise on neuro-spiritualityaddressed the concept in one of his videos, published by Editions Persée in 2022. evening edition questioned him.

Olivier Sillam, What is Social Jet Lag?

This is the difference between spontaneous habits and social obligations. Basically, there is a discrepancy between what our social life imposes on us, getting up early to go to work, and what our body wants to do, for example going to bed and getting up late. Social jet lag occurs when there is a gap between our work days and our rest days. This is the case, for example, of someone who goes to bed at 3 a.m. on weekends and gets up at 11 a.m., while during the week he has to get up at 6 a.m.

Can everyone be affected by social jet lag?

Not really. It is especially people with late chronotypes, night owls, who are affected by social jet lag. These people are more vulnerable because their biological cycle does not last more than twenty-four hours. It is genetic, even hereditary. Instead of sleeping for eight hours and being awake for sixteen hours, like most people, a night owl will sleep two hours more and be awake two hours more. Their biological clock is then set to twenty-eight hours. On average, people with the so-called “late” chronotype live on a twenty-five or twenty-six hour cycle.

Spontaneously, these people will want to go to bed around 2 am and wake up around 10 am. On weekends and holidays, it is not a problem, but during the week, it is more complicated. For example, they have to get up at 7 am to go to work at 8 am. Their biological rhythms are out of sync with the social clock.

Social jet lag also mainly affects youth, teenagers and young adults. According to one study, “only” 10% of adults have social jet lag. Among young people, this percentage rises to 60%. Prolonged exposure to screens (computer, telephone, tablet) in the evening is one explanation.

Does social jet lag have health consequences?

Some studies show that social jet lag can promote addictive behavior. To stay awake, some people will start using stimulants like caffeine, alcohol and tobacco.

Can we get rid of “social jet lag”?

Sunlight can help us regain our circadian rhythm. That would not be the case if we lived in caves. Spontaneously, some will live on a twenty-three-hour cycle, while others will stop at twenty-six hours. To keep the “classic” rhythm (around the clock), people suffering from “social jet lag” should therefore avoid artificial lights that stimulate the retina and keep them awake.

Regarding weekend sleep recovery, there is debate. Should we take advantage of our days off to sleep more? At the moment, it is not yet very clear. On the one hand, sleeping in can make “social jet lag” worse. It changes our rhythm and delays bedtime. On the other hand, studies show that making up for lost sleep hours during the week can improve your health. To find a more “classic” rhythm, the easiest thing is to expose yourself to (natural) light in the morning. Exercising early in the day is also a good way to send a signal to the body that it’s time to get active.