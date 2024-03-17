14-year-old boy kills one Latino and injures five in Bronx subway shooting

New York Police Department (NYPD) investigators have captured a 14-year-old minor involved in a shooting at a Bronx subway station that left a Mexican immigrant dead and five injured, authorities reported.

The teenager, who could not be identified because of his age, was injured during the shooting.

He was charged Thursday with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the Feb. 12 gang-related incident at the MT station. Addon on line #4.

He is expected to be processed as a juvenile offender next Monday, police sources familiar with the case said.

Authorities had already detained 16-year-old Lengel Jones, who was ordered held without bail on a murder charge. The youth has been charged as an adult.

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who was with Jones, officials said.

Jones and the 15-year-old minor who was with him are members of the Block D team, the NYPD announced. “D Block” stands for Davidson Avenue, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenney said in February.

Officials said the two were walking on a train when a member of the Burnside gang spotted the 14-year-old boy.

The youngest of them was responsible for a Jan. 15 gang-related shooting against the D Block gang outside a warehouse on Davidson Avenue, police said and the Daily News reported.

In a “chance encounter,” the three minors pulled out their weapons and opened fire from opposite ends of the subway car as the train entered the station, officials said.

The trio of teenagers continued shooting as they ran towards the platform, they explained.

