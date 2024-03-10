Chapo Guzman’s ex-girlfriend clarifies if she has a daughter with Canelo Alvarez

The model confirmed that she never had an affair with the Mexican boxer.

It was during that time The year 2017 when model Valeria Ruby Queirozbetter known asLa Gringuta’ Became famous when a series of images emerged in which he maintained a romantic relationship with her Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman when he was young.

However, after her relationship with a famous drug trafficker ended in 2014, she got involved with a famous boxer from Guadalajara. Saul Canelo Alvarezwith whom he allegedly gave birth The daughter’s name is Mia Anner.

In an interview with an influencer Like Jonathan Jovan West, better known as GusgriThe beautiful lady confessed that she never had a daughter with the current super middleweight champion.

Gringuta said that Canelo and her were good friends.

Valeria denied having a relationship with the boxer, saying they only dated as “friends” and that she was expecting her first daughter, when she had Relationship with Rene Arzet Garcia.

Similarly, the woman said that it was a magazine that published that her daughter belonged to Canelo because of some photographs in which she appeared together. Little Mia Anner, who many media outlets call: “Canelo’s secret daughter.”

“Prince is Mia’s father, his name is Rene and he was never Canelo. AndHe (Boxer) knew very well that we were friends, a compass, we were never nothing, we were comrades. When he came to San Diego from Guadalajara, he came to my house and we hosted a barbecue, it was family. When the news comes out and I talk to him: ‘Wow, give me delivery, Mia’s father is angry, give me delivery, he refuses’. And he answers me: ‘It’s advertising, good or bad, that suits us‘, and I blocked it, I get angry and I block everything, but it affected my daughter when she got older,” he confessed.

The model said that Canelo’s hidden daughter was news he never believed to be because they never had a romance. Credit: YouTube Groogie

Given this, Ren would have ended his relationship with the girl, as the rumors of his daughter being with Canelo Alvarez bothered him.

La Gringuita said that her daughter’s name is Enner, because that is her father’s name, in another way, René, adding that for ten years she wanted to deny that information and put an end to the rumors.