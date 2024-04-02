Health

A blood test promises to make a difference

Photo of Admin Admin14 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

By Anne Prigent

published ,
Update

Over 40% of people with bipolar are initially diagnosed with depression. This is the reason why it takes an average of eight to ten years to get a proper diagnosis.
M+insulation+photo – stock.adobe.com

Analysis – In the face of a long maze of patients, it is crucial to speed up the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. But the test, available since Monday, has raised reservations among many psychiatrists.

Depression, which affects about 10% of the population each year, is also the most common component of another mental illness: bipolar disorder. Over 40% of people with bipolar are initially diagnosed with depression. This is the reason why it takes an average of eight to ten years to get a proper diagnosis.

Early diagnosis can help patients better understand their illness, better understand it, and learn to recognize and manage symptoms, but doctors can also help prescribe the right treatment for the illness. “, Professor Julie Dupuy, general practitioner and member of the National College of Teaching General Practitioners (CNGE) explains. Treatments are really different and some of them, incorrectly prescribed during bipolar depression, can worsen the pathology…

That is why, for many years, researchers have been working…

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 79% left to find.

Do you want to read more?

Unlock all items instantly.

Already subscribed? enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin14 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Beginning of an “endemic” measles epidemic in the Rhône department

3 weeks ago

When to Fertilize Orchids? What fertilizer?

January 26, 2024

In Africa, there is a “double burden” of malnutrition and obesity

4 weeks ago

Younger people are increasingly affected by colorectal cancer, and doctors don’t know why

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button