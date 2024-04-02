A blood test promises to make a difference

Analysis – In the face of a long maze of patients, it is crucial to speed up the diagnosis of bipolar disorder. But the test, available since Monday, has raised reservations among many psychiatrists.

Depression, which affects about 10% of the population each year, is also the most common component of another mental illness: bipolar disorder. Over 40% of people with bipolar are initially diagnosed with depression. This is the reason why it takes an average of eight to ten years to get a proper diagnosis.

“ Early diagnosis can help patients better understand their illness, better understand it, and learn to recognize and manage symptoms, but doctors can also help prescribe the right treatment for the illness. “, Professor Julie Dupuy, general practitioner and member of the National College of Teaching General Practitioners (CNGE) explains. Treatments are really different and some of them, incorrectly prescribed during bipolar depression, can worsen the pathology…

That is why, for many years, researchers have been working…