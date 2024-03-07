After all, walking 10,000 steps per day is really beneficial

Read time: 2 min – Appeared on New Scientist

For many years, opinions have conflicted with the advice that recommends walking 10,000 steps per day to maintain good health. This rule has often been criticized for not being based on scientific facts. As New Scientist points out, its origins aren’t really clear but we do know that “Linked to Marketing Campaign Promoting Pedometers in Japan”. However, now a team of scientists claims that these numbers are not just advertising claims.

University of Sydney researcher Matthew Ahmadi and his colleagues analyzed data from 72,000 people with an average age of 61 using the large English database UK Biobank. Participants wore a pedometer on their wrist, which allowed them to count their daily steps. The results of the study were published in the British Journal of Sport Medicine.

An objective that seems reasonable

Participants were followed for approximately seven years. After taking into account other factors that may influence the risk of illness or death during this period (such as diet or smoking), the researchers calculated the optimal number of daily steps: it seems to be located between 9,000 and 10,000 per day. “The number of these measures was associated with a 39% reduction in the risk of death and a 21% reduction in the risk of cardiac events during the follow-up period”says New Scientist.

So this new study supports the idea that a goal of 10,000 steps, originally not based on evidence, may be appropriate. Nicholas Berger of Teesside University in the United Kingdom says the study was “Extremely well designed” with some “Rigid Methods and Statistical Analysis”..

Dale Esliger of Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, however, has some minor reservations. He explains that wrist-worn pedometers don’t always count steps correctly. Additionally, the number of steps per minute was not considered. “It may be that about 6,000 steps taken at a brisk pace are as protective for health as 10,000 steps taken at a slower pace.”he says.