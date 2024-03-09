70-year-old Red Dead Redemption 2 player learns Arthur’s fate in heartbreaking video

A 70 year old man Red Dead Redemption 2 The player is heartbroken to realize what happens to Arthur at the end of the game.

Besides being elegant, Red Dead Redemption 2 One of the most moving stories ever in a video game. This is mostly due to its well-written characters, which directly hit the players during some sections of the story. The game’s best character, as well as one of the best protagonists in gaming overall, Arthur Morgan hits especially hard when players learn of his inevitable fate.

Although it’s almost impossible to miss spoilers for the game since it’s been out for half a decade, some players are lucky enough to play the game blind, like 70-year-old gamer and YouTuber MojaveD. The player streamed his first playthrough of the game, and recently arrived at the moment Arthur falls to the ground, learning from the doctor that he has tuberculosis, a death sentence at the time of the game.

MojaveD was emotionally disturbed by the scene, saying he “needed a break” while recording. His game, however, would continue until the end of Chapter 6, which has to be one of the most emotional moments in video game history.

For those still saddened by the game’s ending, you’ll be happy to know that Arthur Morgan will return for another Red Dead Redemption project, even if that’s not the case. Red Dead Redemption 3.

Arthur actor Roger Clarke will reprise the role and lend his voice to the Red Dead Redemption games and audiobooks about the history of the West and will do so in character.

It’s honestly amazing how Red Dead Redemption 2 Still breaking hearts many years after its release.