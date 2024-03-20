Epic Games will launch its app store on iPhone in the coming months

The publisher of the video game Fortnite plans to launch its own application store on iPhones and Android smartphones in the coming months.

Available on PC, the Epic Games Store, the publishing company’s app store Fortnite Coming soon to iOS and Android. Epic Games announced the news on Wednesday, March 20 during its annual conference. The store will launch on iPhones and Android smartphones “later this year,” the company said.

“The goal is to give developers greater access to industry-leading revenue rates and launch a true cross-platform store filled with incredible games for gamers,” the company said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after Apple reinstated Epic Games’ developer account on the App Store. Under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), effective March 6, the American company was forced to reinstate it after it was terminated.

Reduced commission

At war for four years, Epic Games plans to compete with the App Store with its app store. While Apple, like Google, takes a 30% commission on sales made on its store, Fortnite publisher Epic Games will take a 12% commission on the store, Bloomberg reports.

Apart from this app store, Epic also plans to bring back games Fortnite on iPhones. Banned by Apple in 2020, popular video games will be distributed not through the App Store, but through the publisher’s own store.