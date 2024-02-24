Dengue outbreak in Amapa: Another death in Oyapok

A new death due to dengue fever was confirmed on February 21 in Oyapok where the patient was shifted to hospital due to the severity of his condition.

Dengue has been rampant for months in Amapa, a border town with Guyana’s Oyapok that has been particularly affected.

A 38-year-old man, an indigenous nurse, died on February 21 As a result of dengue fever which he was battling for ten days. First case of fatal dengue fever was recorded Last January 10He was a young man of 25 years.

In Oyapok, where a health emergency has been declared since January, health officials have reported 316 confirmed cases while 51 other cases are yet to be confirmed. The city received additional resources to fight dengue fever, including drugs and increased staffing for a laboratory that diagnoses dengue fever. Most reported cases of dengue fever report the D3 virus, which is dengue hemorrhagic fever. At the same time, prevention and awareness actions are carried out.

The federal government quickly positioned itself with national health authorities to become one of the first states in Brazil to receive the dengue vaccine on a large scale.

Dengue fever has also spread to the rest of the Amapaense region.

On February 21, a state of health emergency was also declared in Tartarugalzinho where nearly a hundred cases of dengue fever were reported last weekend.