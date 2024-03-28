Unprecedented cases of avian flu have been detected in dairy cows in the United States

Tests have not revealed any changes in the virus that would make it more infectious to humans, and the risk to the public “remains minimal,” according to Texas agriculture officials.

a “Unprecedented Fact” in the country, according to authorities. Cows on dairy farms in the US states of Texas and Kansas have tested positive for an infectious strain of bird flu, highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), Texas agriculture authorities said on Wednesday (March 27).

Positive samples from unpasteurized milk collected from two dairy farms in Kansas and one in Texas were confirmed by testing on March 25, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced in a statement. The official added that highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been detected in any beef cattle, but called on all farmers to take action. “Enhanced biosecurity measures on their farms and ranchers to protect their herds”.

There is no transmission in humans

Tests have not revealed any changes in the virus that would make it more infectious to humans and a risk to the public “Remains to a minimum”clarifies Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). “Additional efforts are underway to continue epidemiological investigations to ensure a full picture of the situation can be assessed”According to the same source.

“While troubling, this outbreak should not threaten our nation’s commercial dairy supply.”Sid Miller added. “TDA and other national and state agencies work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our food supply.”, assured the Commissioner of Agriculture. The TDA said it is working with the US Drug Administration and other agencies to assess the symptoms, mostly in older dairy cows in Texas, Kansas and New Mexico.